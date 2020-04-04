Following is a summary of current world news briefs. French coronavirus cases jump above China's after including nursing home tally

The number of people who have died from the COVID-19 illness in France jumped by 61% to 6,507 over two days after data from nursing homes were included, and confirmed cases jumped by 44% to 82,165, the health ministry reported on Friday, making France the fifth country to report more cases than China. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in hospitals rose by 5,233, or 9%, to 64,338 on Friday, health ministry director Jerome Salomon said at a daily briefing. Brazilians scorn Bolsonaro's coronavirus efforts, back health officials: polls

Brazilians increasingly disapprove of President Jair Bolsonaro's handling of the coronavirus outbreak, and overwhelmingly support governors and health officials he has attacked for advocating social-distancing measures, two polls showed on Friday. The surveys suggest Bolsonaro's attacks on governors and even his own health minister may have backfired. Bolsonaro continues to rail against state and municipal shutdowns, calling them economically disastrous responses to an overhyped risk. African migrants in Morocco wait for aid as coronavirus bites

Thousands of African migrants without revenue during Morocco's coronavirus lockdown could run out of money for food and essentials, and rights groups have urged the government to offer them the same cash help it has promised to citizens. The North African country has imposed a month-long lockdown restricting movement to purchases of food or medicine and to staffing some key jobs, with 761 cases of the coronavirus confirmed, including 47 deaths. Jordan's nationwide curfew brings country to standstill

Jordan confined its 10 million inhabitants to their homes in a sweeping one-day curfew on Friday that brought public life to a complete stop in a stepped-up bid to stem the spread of the coronavirus, witnesses and officials said. The government said the 24-hour curfew that began Thursday at midnight, with a shutdown that encompassed shops, bakeries and even pharmacies and left open only hospitals and emergency services, was needed if Jordan was to avert a major outbreak. Coronavirus upends global food supply chains in latest economic shock

In the fertile Satara district in western India, farmers are putting their cattle on an unorthodox diet: Some feed iceberg lettuce to buffalo. Others feed strawberries to cows. It's not a treat. They can either feed their crops to animals or let them spoil. And other farmers are doing just that - dumping truck loads of fresh grapes to rot on compost heaps. UK PM Johnson stays in isolation as Queen prepares to address the nation

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday he was remaining in isolation with mild symptoms of COVID-19, including a raised temperature, seven days after he first tested positive for the new coronavirus which causes the respiratory disease. With the country nearing the end of its second week in lockdown, the UK death toll rose by nearly 700 to 3,605 and the National Health Service (NHS) said two nurses in their 30s had died of the disease. Canada blasts U.S. block on 3M exports of masks as coronavirus cases set to soar

Canadian officials on Friday blasted a move by President Donald Trump to block 3M Co's export of N95 respirator masks for use by doctors and nurses as coronavirus cases were projected to soar in the country's most populous region. Ontario health officials projected 80,000 coronavirus cases and 1,600 deaths in the province by month end under current public health measures, and urged people to restrict their movements. Spain overtakes Italy in coronavirus cases, death rate slows

Spain overtook Italy for the first time on Friday for the number of confirmed coronavirus cases, but the overnight death toll fell from the previous day, providing a small glimmer of hope. With a total 117,710 confirmed cases, Spain is now second in the number of infections only to the United States, which has a population some seven times larger. Spain's total death toll now stands at 10,935, second only to Italy's 13,915 fatalities. With over a million coronavirus cases, economic freefall looms

Global cases of the new coronavirus have shot past 1 million with more than 53,000 fatalities, a Reuters tally showed on Friday, as death tolls soared in the United States and western Europe while the world economy nosedived. In the space of just 24 hours, 6,095 infected people died - nearly twice the total number of deaths in China, where the virus and COVID-19, the disease it causes, originated. In Communist-run Cuba, the private sector helps the needy as coronavirus spreads

Upmarket restaurants are delivering free meals to the elderly, while a fashion firm donates face masks. A business consultancy calls on its clients to donate hygiene products and artisanal soap shops gift their wares to low income households. In Communist-run Cuba, the fledging private sector is rushing to set up solidarity initiatives for those most vulnerable to the coronavirus outbreak, demonstrating the state no longer has a monopoly on helping the neediest.

