Merger forms larger Dota 2 league in China

Mars Media announced Friday that its Dota 2 Professional League (DPL) is merging with the Chinese Dota 2 Professional Association (CDA). The new circuit will be referred to as DPL-CDA.

"We, at Mars Media, are very excited to team up with the CDA," the Shanghai-based Mars Media said in the official announcement. "Our experience at hosting tournaments and leagues will allow the teams to fully focus on the matches and performance and get the proper training they need for the upcoming LAN events which we hope will resume sooner rather than later." The Chinese region has been moving tournaments online after schedules were altered in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The merger will go into effect after the conclusion of the current Chinese Dota 2 Professional Association league on April 19. --Field Level Media

