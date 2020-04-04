China pauses to commemorate virus victims

China came to a standstill on Saturday to mourn patients and medical staff killed by the coronavirus, with the world's most populous country observing a nationwide three-minute silence

People and traffic stopped in the street as air-raid sirens and car horns sounded in memory of the more than 3,300 lives claimed by the virus in China.

