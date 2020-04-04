Gas explosion at residential building near Moscow: media

An apparent gas explosion ripped through a five-storey residential building outside Moscow on Saturday, demolishing part of the low-rise, Russian media reported. A source told Interfax news agency that a section of the brick building collapsed in the town of Orekhovo-Zuyevo.

"People were at home," the source was quoted as saying. According to preliminary information, there could be casualties, the source said. The gas explosion took place during a quarantine after authorities ordered Russians to stay home to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

