'TviQ' announces retirement from Overwatch

Reuters | Updated: 05-04-2020 03:06 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 03:00 IST
"for those who prly didnt get it or watched my stream lately, Im quitting overwatch to no surprise really i aint good with long messages," TviQ wrote on Twitter. Image Credit: ANI

Without a spot on an Overwatch roster since October, flex DPS player Kevin "TviQ" Lindstrom announced his retirement from the league. The former Florida Mayhem player made his announcement Saturday on Twitter.

"for those who prly didnt get it or watched my stream lately, Im quitting overwatch to no surprise really i aint good with long messages," TviQ wrote on Twitter. "ive had a amazing time but its time to move on and get on next game to go pro." A member with the Mayhem for the first two seasons of the Overwatch League, TviQ was released in June of last year when the team switched to a new roster. The rebuilt Mayhem team featured all players from Korea.

TviQ stood as the final player from the original Mayhem roster before he was released. He joined Revival in North American Overwatch Contenders from July until October. --Field Level Media

