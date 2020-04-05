Left Menu
Vikin.gg, OG open strong at ESL One L.A. in Europe

Reuters | Updated: 05-04-2020 03:47 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 03:47 IST
Vikin.gg and OG sit atop Group A after each winning in a sweep on Saturday, as the Europe-CIS region of ESL One Los Angeles began group-stage play online. The original ESL One Los Angeles event had to be altered due to the coronavirus pandemic, being moved to an online format and split into five regional competitions. Three of those regions (North and South America and Southeast Asia) have already completed their tournaments, while the China region wraps up Sunday.

The $200,000 Europe-CIS region features 16 teams -- 15 direct invites and qualifier Chicken Fighters -- split into two groups and fighting for eight playoff spots. After the round-robin group stage -- featuring best-of-three matches -- the top two teams from each group will advance to the upper bracket, with the third- and fourth-place teams in the lower bracket. Vikin.gg opened Saturday's action with a quick sweep of Gambit Esports, needing just over 46 minutes total to take both games. OG followed by sweeping Nigma, taking the first game in 34 minutes and the second in 22.

The other two matches of the day featured comeback victories. Virtus.pro dropped their opening game to HellRaisers in 30 minutes but rallied for victories in 38 minutes and 22 minutes to win the match. Cyber Legacy fell into a 1-0 hole against B8 in just 19 minutes, but recovered for victory, winning the final two games in 32 and 28 minutes.

Each group will be in action every other day through April 16. Group A returns to action on Monday, after Group B opens with four matches on Sunday: Team Spirit vs. Chicken Fighters

Natus Vincere vs. Team Unique Team Secret vs. Team Liquid

Alliance vs. Ninjas in Pyjamas --Field Level Media

