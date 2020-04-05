Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 300 Tablighi Jamaat members tested coronavirus positive in Pak's Punjab

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 05-04-2020 17:57 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 17:57 IST
Over 300 Tablighi Jamaat members tested coronavirus positive in Pak's Punjab

Over 300 Tablighi Jamaat members have been tested coronavirus positive till Sunday in Pakistan's Punjab province, amid efforts by authorities to track down and quarantine thousands of people who attended a massive congregation of the Islamic group last month. Authorities have placed the entire city of Raiwind that houses headquarters of the Pakistani faction of the Jamaat under quarantine and completely restricted the mobility of people within or outside the city.

According to the data released by the primary and secondary health care corona monitoring room on Sunday, over 300 preachers of the Tablighi Jamaat at quarantine centres in different parts of Punjab province have so far been tested positive for COVID-19. Most of them belong to Lahore's Tablighi Jamaat Markaz that has been turned into quarantine centre. The other centres where Tablighi preachers have been kept include Rawalpindi, Jehlum, Nankana Sahib, Sargodha, Vehari, Faisalabad, Kalashah Kaku and Rahim Yar Khan districts of Punjab.

A large number of preachers who are suspected to be COVID-19 carrier are also being kept in these quarantine centres. A large number of preachers who had attended a major congregation in early March in its headquarters in Lahore were later tracked down across the country and placed in quarantine centres.

Some 50 members of the Jamaat, including five Nigerian women, suspected to be carriers of coronavirus, are admitted to a quarantine centre in Kasur, some 50 kms from Lahore. In Sindh, over 50 Tablighi members have been tested positive and some in Kyber Pakhtaunkhawa.

Over 200 Shia pilgrims who returned from Iran and tested corona positive have been quarantined in Dera Ghazi Khan and Multan districts of Punjab province. According to the government, in March the Tablighi Jamaat went ahead with its annual congregation in Raiwind, Lahore against its ‘advice’ that the gathering might spread the virus.

Pakistani authorities had urged the cancellation of the five-day Tablighi congregation, which was attended by thousands of people from several countries. Authorities are still trying to track down and quarantine all those who attended Jamaat's event. Tablighi Jamaat members have emerged as the prime suspects among potential coronavirus carriers, not just in Pakistan but in India, Malaysia and Brunei.

In India, the Jamaat has come under severe criticism for defying the lockdown and organising a congregation. Fifty-three people who took part in the Jamaat congregation in south Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz last month have tested positive for coronavirus till now. In Middle East, Gaza's first two confirmed coronavirus patients had also attended the Jamaat congregation in Pakistan.

In Pakistan, the COVID-19 patients number spiked to 2,883 with 40 deaths till Sunday afternoon. Punjab has most 1,196 cases followed by Sindh 830. There are now more than 1.2 million confirmed cases across the world, and around 65,000 people have died since the virus first emerged in China late last year, according to a John Hopkins University tally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot, episodes revealed, Last season to have beautiful ending

Beware! Diya Jalao for COVID 19 can burn your hands, take 9 precautions to stay safe

World News Summary

Fact check: Does Disaster Management Act prohibit citizens from sharing coronavirus updates?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Septuagenarian woman sells diyas in Delhi, earns some money after days

A septuagenarian woman on Sunday was seen selling earthen lamps diyas in central Delhis Gol Market after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to all the citizens to light diya at 9pm for nine minutes to combat the darkness of coronavirus. ...

Palm Sunday: Pope celebrates without public in St. Peter's

Pope Francis celebrated Palm Sunday Mass without the public because of the coronavirus pandemic, which he said should focus peoples attention on whats most important, despite heavy hearts using ones life to serve others. Looking pensive an...

Total COVID-19 deaths in Indore rise to 9, positive cases at 122

The COVID-19 toll in Indore rose to nine after 53-year-old woman and 50-year-old man succumbed to the deadly virus, authorities at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College and Hospital MGMMCH said on Sunday. According to Chief Medical an...

Govt considering another package to minimize lockdown impact: Sources

The government has started working out the possible post-lockdown scenarios and is considering another booster shot to minimize the impact of coronavirus and revive the economy but nothing has been finalised yet, senior officials said on Su...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020