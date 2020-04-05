Libya's former PM Jibril dies due to coronavirus

Libya's former Prime Minister Mahmoud Jibril on Sunday died from complications related to coronavirus. He was 73-year-old.

Jibril was quarantined in Egypt after he was tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19). According to a local broadcaster, Jibril had been in hospital since March 27. He had been using a ventilator, Sputnik reported.

Jibril served as interim prime minister for almost a year during the civil war that toppled and later killed Moammar Gaddafi in 2011.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

