Left Menu
Development News Edition

US faces worst week of coronavirus outbreak, warns country's top doctor

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-04-2020 23:38 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 23:38 IST
US faces worst week of coronavirus outbreak, warns country's top doctor

Describing the upcoming period of the coronavirus pandemic as a "Pearl Harbor" and a "9/11 moment" for the US, the country's top doctor on Sunday warned this week is going to be the hardest and the saddest one for most Americans. His warning came as the number of people infected people in the US has exceeded 300,000, with the death toll climbing past 9,000; more than 4,000 of those deaths are in the New York state.

Surgeon General Vice Admiral Jerome Adams said the coronavirus pandemic rivals some of the darkest moments in US history, including the two worst foreign attacks on American soil: the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor and the September 11 terrorist attacks. "The next week is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment. It's going to be our 9/11 moment; it's going to be the hardest moment for many Americans in their entire lives," he said. "And we really need to understand that if we want to flatten that curve and get through to the other side, everyone needs to do their part,” Adams told “Meet the Press” Sunday talk show.

His remarks came a day after President Donald Trump said that the next week is going to be a “very very difficult” time for the country. Members of the White House Task Force on the coronavirus have predicted between 100,000 to 200,000 lakh deaths in the next several week. Peak in New York is expected in the next six-seven days, during which US authorities are urging people to strictly enforce the social mitigation measures including social distancing. Nearly 95 per cent of the country’s 330 million population are under stay-in-home orders. "Ninety per cent of Americans are doing their part, even in the states where they haven't had a shelter in place," the Surgeon General said in a passionate plea to his countrymen. “I wish every governor would encourage the people in their states to follow these guidelines for 30 days, that's what I want. But I want them to do what they can within their states,” he said. In addition to declaration of a national emergency, President Donald Trump has notified major disaster declaration in more than 42 of the 50 states. "This is going to be a hard week, it's going to test our resolve. It's going to be the hardest week of our lives, but I'm confident based on the numbers in Washington and in California and Italy and in Spain, we can get through this, we will get through this. I know the American people will do the right thing and stay-at-home,” Adams said. The US armed forces have deployed more than 50,000 of its soldiers, including 1,000 doctors and nurses in the fight against coronavirus. They have built or is in the process of building 30 hospitals. "We will soon be taking over the Javits Center, a 2,500-bed capacity. To show you how all in we are, the United States military will soon be running the largest hospital in the United States. That shows you our commitment,” US Defence Secretary Mark Esper said. The US Navy has deployed two of its hospital ships - in New York and Los Angeles - to treat the rush of COVID 19 patients. “Whether it's the ships, the field hospitals, or our preparation of eight sites around the country where we built hospitals, another 22 that will come online in the next two weeks, we have stayed ahead of need here. That's factor number one,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Appoints Mark A. Weinberger As An Independent Board Member

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

France's death toll slows but coronavirus still hits hard

Frances daily death toll from the novel coronavirus fell in the past 24 hours and admissions into intensive care also slowed, the health ministry said on Sunday, thanking citizens for largely respecting a lockdown to halt the spread of the ...

Fire dept gets call about 'blaze' in Lok Nayak Bhawan, turns out to be candles

The Delhi Fire Service received a call about a blaze at Lok Nayak Bhawan, minutes after people switched off electric lights at their homes at 9 pm on Sunday and lit earthen lamps and flashed mobile phone torchlights expressing Indias resolv...

Sri Lanka suggests quarantine extension to four weeks after positive case

Sri Lanka extended the suggested quarantine period from two weeks to four on Sunday after a 34-year-old man who returned home from South Korea tested positive a week after leaving isolation. Army chief Shavendra Silva -- who operates severa...

Lost Time: How coronavirus spread while supply orders lagged

The governments stockpile of critically needed medical supplies and equipment is nearly drained just as the numbers of people infected with the coronavirus and in need of critical care is surging. Back in January, the first alarms were soun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020