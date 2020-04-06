Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cloud9 sweeps 100 Thieves in North America spring playoffs

Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2020 05:53 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 05:53 IST
Cloud9 sweeps 100 Thieves in North America spring playoffs

Cloud9 rolled to a 3-0 victory over 100 Thieves on Sunday to advance to the second round of the winners' bracket in the League of Legends North America League Championship Series spring playoffs. Top-seeded Cloud9 face second-seeded Evil Geniuses on Saturday.

Yasin "Nisqy" Dincer was the MVP as Cloud9 swept the third-seeded 100 Thieves, who drop into the losers' bracket. There are no matches on Monday. Fourth-seeded FlyQuest will meet the sixth-seeded Golden Guardians on Tuesday, while fifth-seeded Team SoloMid battles 100 Thieves on Wednesday.

The tournament is being played online rather than in-person due to the coronavirus pandemic. The grand final is scheduled for April 19. The winner qualifies for the 2020 Mid-Season Invitational, which will feature the top teams from every League of Legends region worldwide.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Tesla engineers show ventilator prototype on YouTube

Engineers at Tesla Inc showed a prototype for a ventilator on Sunday evening in a video published on the companys YouTube channel, as hospitals around the country overwhelmed by coronavirus patients face device shortages.The design for the ...

Crowd in ICoast destroys coronavirus test centre

Residents in a working-class district of the Ivory Coast city of Abidjan on Sunday destroyed a coronavirus testing centre that was under construction, police and health ministry officials said. Videos posted on social media, showed several ...

Oil prices fall sharply as key meeting delayed

Oil prices fell sharply Monday after a meeting to discuss output cuts between OPEC and its allies was delayed, dimming hopes of swift action to support coronavirus-ravaged energy marketsUS benchmark West Texas Intermediate was down 7.8 per ...

Haiti reports first coronavirus death

Haiti on Sunday reported its first novel coronavirus death on Sunday with a 55-year old man with underlying problems succumbing to the infection. The country has only reported 21 confirmed cases of a novel coronavirus, according to the stat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020