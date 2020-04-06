Left Menu
Fnatic, mousesports dominate ESL Europe Stage 2 openers

Fnatic, mousesports dominate ESL Europe Stage 2 openers

Natus Vincere, mousesports and Fnatic each won Sunday to open Stage 2 of the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive ESL Pro League Season 11's European competition. After claiming the top spot in Group C in Stage 1, mousesports was undefeated Sunday, taking down OG 16-14 on Nuke and 16-11 on Train. On Monday, mousesports will take on FaZe Clan, which fell to Fnatic 2-1.

Fnatic, which beat Ninjas in Pyjamas 2-1 in a Stage 1 decider match Saturday, defeated FaZe 16-11 on Overpass and 16-6 on Inferno after falling 16-8 on Mirage on Sunday to match mousesports' plus-7 differential. Next up for Fnatic is a matchup with Group A winner Astralis, which lost 2-1 to Group B winner Natus Vincere on Sunday, coming up short 16-10 on Dust 11 and 16-8 on Train after winning 16-5 on Inferno. The ESL Pro League Season 11 was due to be held in Malta, with 24 CS:GO teams set to compete for a $750,000 prize pool. However, it was moved online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition, the field was split into a European event with 18 total teams and a separate North American event with six teams. The European champion will earn $75,000 of a $531,000 prize pool. The North America winner will receive $75,000 of a $219,000 prize pool.

ESL Pro League Season 11 European Stage 2 standings (point differential in parentheses): T1. Fnatic, 1-0 (plus-7)

T1. mousesports, 1-0 (plus-7) 3. Natus Vincere, 1-0 (plus-3)

4. Astralis, 0-1 (minus-3) T5. FaZe Clan, 0-1 (minus-7)

T5. OG, 0-1 (minus-7) --Field Level Media

