Left Menu
Development News Edition

Crowd in ICoast destroys coronavirus test centre

PTI | Abidjan | Updated: 06-04-2020 06:48 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 06:48 IST
Crowd in ICoast destroys coronavirus test centre

Residents in a working-class district of the Ivory Coast city of Abidjan on Sunday destroyed a coronavirus testing centre that was under construction, police and health ministry officials said. Videos posted on social media, showed several dozen people dismantling the building, some of them shouting: "We don't want it!" The incident happened in Yopougon district of the city of five million inhabitants, which is the country's commercial capital.

Locals had demonstrated against the centre because they thought it was too close to their homes and right in the middle of a residential district, one police officer told AFP on condition of anonymity. But the building, which was still under construction, had never been intended as a treatment centre for virus patients -- only as a testing centre, said a health ministry official, who also asked not to be named.

This was the first violent incident connected to the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, which so far appears to have been relatively untouched by the virus, at least according to official figures. They put the number of cases at 261, with three deaths so far.

Nevertheless, the authorities are trying to increase their capacity to treat the outbreak. President Alassane Ouattara declared a state of emergency on March 23.

Abidjan has already been placed under quarantine, effectively cut off from the rest of the country, and a nationwide overnight curfew is in force. Schools, churches and non-essential shops have been closed and gatherings have been banned.

On Saturday, senior health officials recommended that people wear masks in public places to try to slow the spread of the virus. So far however, the government has not ordered a full lockdown.

Last Tuesday, the government announced a 2.6-billion-euro plan (USD 2.8 billion) to tackle the economic and social effects of the pandemic, which is forecast to halve the country's growth rate to 3.6 percent in 2020..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Indonesian national who attended Tablighi Jamaat tests positive for COVID-19

An Indonesian national who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi, tested positive for coronavirus, the Prayagraj district administration said. He is currently under quarantine at a hospital in the district.Mea...

Hall of Fame RB/WR Bobby Mitchell dead at 84

Bobby Mitchell, the Hall of Fame running back and receiver whose trade to Washington enabled the Redskins to become the last NFL team to integrate, died Sunday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced. He was 84 years old. A cause of death ...

FOREX-Sterling falls after PM Johnson hospitalised over persistent coronavirus symptoms

The pound fell against the dollar and euro on Monday after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to hospital for tests after showing persistent symptoms of the coronavirus.The yen fell against the dollar and the antipodean curre...

Doris Day's awards, animal artifacts haul in $3 mln at auction

An auction of late actress Doris Days four Golden Globe awards and other items from her life generated nearly 3 million over the weekend, far outpacing original estimates, Juliens Auctions said on Sunday.Top-selling items in the live online...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020