Left Menu
Development News Edition

Disgraced Cardinal Pell awaits appeal verdict

PTI | Brisbane | Updated: 06-04-2020 08:36 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 08:36 IST
Disgraced Cardinal Pell awaits appeal verdict

Cardinal George Pell will learn whether his appeal against child sex abuse convictions has been successful Wednesday, when Australia's High Court hands down its judgement. The former Vatican treasurer is trying to overturn a six-year sentence for sexually abusing two 13-year-old choirboys at a Melbourne cathedral in the 1990s.

Pell, who once helped elect popes, is the highest-ranking Catholic Church official ever convicted of child sex crimes. He maintains his innocence. The 78-year-old was found guilty on five charges by a jury in December 2018 before losing his first appeal in Victoria state's Court of Appeal last August.

Judges could yet deny Pell's appeal, order a retrial or quash his conviction altogether. One of Australia's highest-profile court cases, the judgement will be delivered to a near-empty Brisbane courtroom as coronavirus social distancing measures limit the public gallery to a maximum of three people.

That is in stark contrast to earlier hearings which have drawn large crowds of his supporters and detractors, the world's media, and members of the legal profession. The case relied largely on the testimony of Pell's surviving victim, who testified in a closed-door hearing.

The second choirboy -- who is not known to have ever spoken of the abuse -- died of a drug overdose in 2014. Neither man can be identified for legal reasons. Pell was quietly removed from top Church bodies while a wide-ranging court gag order suppressed mention of his trial, but he remains in the priesthood.

The Vatican previously said it would avoid launching an investigation into his conduct until after all legal avenues are exhausted..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Madhavbaug launches app for heart patients and diabetics for home care during COVID-19

Mumbai Maharashtra India, April 6 ANIPRNewswire The world is in the midst of a major health crisis as the Coronavirus pandemic has affected more than 110 countries now. Madhavbaug, Indias leading chain of multidisciplinary cardiac care clin...

Column: Virus will make the timeline for sports, too

The unthinkable, at least for sports fans, already has happened. The games, as we know them, are shut down. Well never know if San Diego State was a Final Four contender or if Tiger Woods would have defended his green jacket at the Masters....

UP CM extends his wishes to BJP workers on party's 40th foundation day

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday extended his wishes to BJP workers on the occasion of the 40th foundation day of the party. With the aim of antoyadaya, humanism and nationalism and service to mother India, BJP has pla...

Give up one meal to mark BJP foundation day: Nadda to party workers

BJP president J P Nadda asked party workers to give up one meal&#160;to show solidarity with people facing hardships during the ongoing lockdown to mark the organisations foundation day on Monday.&#160; Nadda issued a set of directives to p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020