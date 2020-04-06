Left Menu
U.S. designates Russian ultra-nationalist group as terrorist organization

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-04-2020 21:04 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 20:53 IST
The United States has designated a Russian ultranationalist group called the Russian Imperial Movement as a terrorist organization, the State Department said on Monday, in what is called the first such move against a white supremacist group. "These designations are unprecedented," Nathan Sales, U.S. Counter Terrorism, envoy, said in a statement.

The measure comes after the State Department in its latest annual terrorism report last November said ethnically and racially driven terrorism had risen alarmingly in 2018 both worldwide and in the United States. Russian Imperial Movement's (RIM) members cast themselves as Russian Orthodox nationalists who favor restoring the monarchy and privileging the interests of ethnic Russians, Ukrainians, and Belarussians.

Typically in such designations, the U.S. Treasury department freezes any assets the blacklisted group of people might have in the United States and bars any U.S. nationals from entering into financial transactions with those designated. Such designations run the risk of being only symbolic if the blacklisted group has minimal financial exposure in the United States.

Russian Imperial Movement, Sales said, had "innocent blood on its hands" and cited a series of attacks from late 2016 in the Swedish city of Gothenburg carried out by two members of RIM who Sales said had received paramilitary-style training in Russia. Swedish authorities arrested, tried and convicted the attackers, Sales said. "The prosecutor who handled their case blamed RIM for radicalizing them and providing the training that enabled the attacks," he said.

Reuters could not immediately verify Sales' account. Sales added that Trump administration's efforts to counter 'white supremacist terrorism' abroad will continue. "We're bringing all of our counterterrorism tools to this fight – information sharing, counter messaging, combating terrorist travel, engaging with tech companies, and building partner capacity to protect soft targets like synagogues and mosques."

The State Department is also specifically blacklisting three people - Stanislav Anatolyevich Vorobyev, Denis Valliullovich Gariev, and Denis Valliullovich Gariev - deemed as leaders of the group.

