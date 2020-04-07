Call of Duty League reveals full online schedule

The Call of Duty League will return to action on Friday as the full schedule for online matches was revealed Monday. The CDL's inaugural season featuring 12 city-based teams was paused following Week 4 due to the coronavirus pandemic, with home series canceled in multiple cities.

It will return on Friday and be broadcast on the CDL's YouTube channel (YouTube.com/CODLeague). The online format will continue the original structure, with eight teams competing until a winner is crowned. "I spent many years at the NFL, and saw firsthand how sports can lift the human spirit," CDL commissioner Johanna Faries said in a statement. "No one wants to be in this situation, but we are, and we're thankful that Call of Duty League can forge ahead and deliver live competition to fans when it's probably needed most."

The Dallas Empire will "host" this weekend's slate of games. Friday's action includes the Seattle Surge vs. Paris Legion, Florida Mutineers vs. Toronto Ultra, Chicago Huntsmen vs. Minnesota Rokkr and Dallas Empire vs. L.A. Guerrillas. "We're back and excited to represent the best fans in the world once again," the Huntsmen tweeted Monday. "See you Friday."

The finals will be held on Sunday, with the championship match scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. "The vacation we never wanted is over," the Florida Mutineers tweeted Monday.

The remaining season schedule with host teams is: --April 24-26: Chicago Huntsmen

--May 8-10: Florida Mutineers --May 22-24: Seattle Surge

--June 5-7: Minnesota Rokkr --June 19-21: Paris Legion

--July 10-12: New York Subliners --July 17-19: London Royal Ravens

--July 24-26: Toronto Ultra Through four weeks, the Huntsmen and the Atlanta FaZe are tied for first place with 90 points. The Huntsmen won the Week 2 competition in London, and the FaZe won their home series in Week 3.

The Dallas Empire, the Week 4 winners in Los Angeles, sit in third place with 80 points. The Minnesota R0KKR (70 points) hold fourth place, with the Paris Legion and Florida Mutineers (50 points apiece) tied for fifth.

