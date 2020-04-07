Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israel frees Palestinian governor of Jerusalem

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 07-04-2020 03:25 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 02:48 IST
Israel frees Palestinian governor of Jerusalem
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Israeli police released the Palestinian governor of Jerusalem on Monday after he spent 24 hours in detention for "illegal" political activities that he said was connected to the coronavirus fight. "If we must pay to protect our people and their security and to limit the spread of coronavirus, then this is the least evil," Adnan Ghaith said in a video posted on social media shortly after his release.

He was detained over efforts by his office to curb the epidemic, which has contaminated 250 people in the Palestinian territories, according to his lawyer, Rami Othman, who did not elaborate. The governor's deputy, Abdullah Siyam, told AFP that Ghaith was freed on bail payment of 15,000 shekels (USD 4,200).

Israel detained Ghaith on Sunday for the seventh time in 18 months, over what police said was "Palestinian activity in Jerusalem, which is illegal". A video on social media showed Ghaith, wearing rubber gloves and smoking a cigarette, being escorted by police out of his east Jerusalem home.

A body representing various Palestinian factors in Jerusalem said he had working to ensure Palestinians in the city had supplies needed for protection against COVID-19. Israel occupied east Jerusalem in the 1967 Six-Day War and later annexed it in a move never recognized by the international community.

It considers the entire city its capital, while the Palestinians see the eastern sector as the capital of their future state. Israel bans all Palestinian Authority activities in the city.

As a result, the PA has a minister for Jerusalem affairs and a Jerusalem governor located in Al-Ram, just on the other side of an Israeli wall that separates the city and the occupied West Bank.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

Mexico registers 2,143 coronavirus cases, 94 deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

UK PM Johnson moved to intensive care as COVID-19 symptoms worsen

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved to an intensive care unit on Monday after his coronavirus symptoms worsened though his Downing Street office said he was still conscious.Britain has no formal succession plan should the prime m...

Former Fox executives indicted in U.S. FIFA corruption probe

U.S. prosecutors on Monday accused two former 21st Century Fox Inc executives of paying millions of dollars in bribes to secure lucrative media and marketing rights to soccer matches, the latest charges in a long-running investigation of co...

Trump says had 'very nice' conversation with Biden

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he had a very nice conversation with Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden about the coronavirus crisis.He gave me his point of view, and I fully understood that. And we just had a very frien...

Hall of Famer, Tigers icon Kaline dies at 85

Hall of Famer Al Kaline, who spent all 22 of his seasons with the Detroit Tigers, died on Monday, according to the Detroit Free Press. He was 85. The cause of death wasnt immediately known. The Free Press said Kaline died at his home in Blo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020