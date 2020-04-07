EU chief von der Leyen wishes UK PM Johnson 'a full recovery'

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen on Monday wished British leader Boris Johnson "a full recovery" after he was placed in intensive care suffering from COVID-19

"My thoughts are with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his family this evening. I wish him a speedy and full recovery," she tweeted.

