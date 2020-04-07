EU chief von der Leyen wishes UK PM Johnson 'a full recovery'PTI | Brussels | Updated: 07-04-2020 03:25 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 02:55 IST
European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen on Monday wished British leader Boris Johnson "a full recovery" after he was placed in intensive care suffering from COVID-19
"My thoughts are with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his family this evening. I wish him a speedy and full recovery," she tweeted.
