UN Security Council to hold first coronavirus talks Thursday: diplomats

UN Security Council to hold first coronavirus talks Thursday: diplomatsPTI | United Nations | Updated: 07-04-2020 03:44 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 03:44 IST
The UN Security Council will hold its first meeting on the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday, after weeks of divisions among its five permanent members, diplomats said Monday
Last week, exasperated by the back-and-forth that has paralysed the Council, including between China and the United States, nine of the 10 non-permanent members formally requested a meeting featuring a presentation by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- UN Security Council
- Antonio Guterres
- United States
- China
ALSO READ
China cancels UN Security Council meeting
UN Security Council yet to discuss coronavirus crisis under China's presidency
UN Security Council condemns 'heinous' terror attack on Sikh gurdwara in Afghanistan
UN Security Council condemns 'heinous' terror attack on Sikh gurudwara in Afghanistan
UN Security Council urges cease-fire in Afghanistan