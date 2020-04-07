Left Menu
UN Security Council to hold first coronavirus talks Thursday: diplomats

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 07-04-2020 03:44 IST
The UN Security Council will hold its first meeting on the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday, after weeks of divisions among its five permanent members, diplomats said Monday

Last week, exasperated by the back-and-forth that has paralysed the Council, including between China and the United States, nine of the 10 non-permanent members formally requested a meeting featuring a presentation by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

