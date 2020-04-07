Left Menu
Cardinal Pell to walk free from Australian jail after winning appeal

PTI | Brisbane | Updated: 07-04-2020 06:28 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 06:28 IST
Cardinal Pell to walk free from Australian jail after winning appeal

Cardinal George Pell will walk free from jail after winning a long-running battle to overturn his child sex abuse convictions in Australia's High Court on Tuesday

The 78-year-old was acquitted on all five counts of sexually abusing two 13-year-old choirboys in the 1990s, when the court overturned earlier decisions of a jury and lower appeals court

The verdict is a major victory for Pell, who had steadfastly maintained his innocence.

Donald Trump says US is praying for Boris Johnson, has contacted doctors treating PM

President Donald Trump on Monday said that Americans are praying for the recovery of a friend to the nation, UKs Prime Minister Boris Johnson who was moved to intensive care unit after his COVID-19 symptoms worsened. Trump also said that he...

China reports no new coronavirus deaths for first time

China on Tuesday reported no new coronavirus deaths for the first time since it started publishing figures in January, the National Health Commission saidCases in mainland China have been dwindling since March, but the country faces a secon...

$17m to be allocated to support COVID-19 Pacific response package

The Government is stepping up efforts to help protect New Zealands Pacific communities in the fight against COVID-19.Cabinet has agreed that 17 million will be allocated to support a COVID-19 Pacific Response Package, which willSupport Paci...
