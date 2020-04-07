China reports no new coronavirus deaths for first time

China on Tuesday reported no new coronavirus deaths for the first time since it started publishing figures in January, the National Health Commission said

Cases in mainland China have been dwindling since March, but the country faces a second wave of infections brought in from overseas, with health officials reporting nearly 1,000 imported cases in total.

