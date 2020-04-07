China reports no new domestic COVID-19 cases

Chinese health authorities said on Tuesday that no new domestically transmitted cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were reported on the mainland in the previous day. However, the National Health Commission received reports of 32 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland on Monday, all of which were imported, Xinhua reported.

Also for the first time, the Commission reported no death on Monday. However, the mainland registered 30 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases on Monday. The Commission has said that 1,033 asymptomatic cases in the country are under medical observation so far.

Asymptomatic patients, who do not present symptoms for the virus but can still carry and transmit it to others, have become a focus for China after the country's containment measures appeared to cut the overall infection rate. China only began reporting the number of asymptomatic cases recently. The surge in such cases poses a risk as Wuhan, the capital of the Hubei province and the city where the virus originated, prepares to let people leave the city this week after having been placed in lockdown in January. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.