Left Menu
Development News Edition

China reports no new domestic COVID-19 cases

Chinese health authorities said on Tuesday that no new domestically transmitted cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were reported on the mainland in the previous day.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 07-04-2020 08:48 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 08:48 IST
China reports no new domestic COVID-19 cases
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Chinese health authorities said on Tuesday that no new domestically transmitted cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were reported on the mainland in the previous day. However, the National Health Commission received reports of 32 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland on Monday, all of which were imported, Xinhua reported.

Also for the first time, the Commission reported no death on Monday. However, the mainland registered 30 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases on Monday. The Commission has said that 1,033 asymptomatic cases in the country are under medical observation so far.

Asymptomatic patients, who do not present symptoms for the virus but can still carry and transmit it to others, have become a focus for China after the country's containment measures appeared to cut the overall infection rate. China only began reporting the number of asymptomatic cases recently. The surge in such cases poses a risk as Wuhan, the capital of the Hubei province and the city where the virus originated, prepares to let people leave the city this week after having been placed in lockdown in January. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

Mexico registers 2,143 coronavirus cases, 94 deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-Vatican treasurer Pell leaves Australian jail after sex offences acquittal

Australias highest court on Tuesday acquitted former Vatican treasurer George Pell of sexually assaulting two teenaged choirboys in the 1990s, allowing the 78-year-old cardinal to walk free from jail.The High Court ordered Pells convictions...

Zoos in T'gana asked to be high alert after tiger tests positive for Covid-19 in US

The Forest department in Telangana has asked zoos and deer parks in the state to be on highest alert while issuing a set of directives to its officers after a tiger in a New York zoo tested positive for coronavirus. State Principal Chief Co...

Rlys asks cement cos. to unload goods from freight trains to free up rakes for essentials

The Railways has asked cement firms to offload their goods from freight trains so that they can be used to supply essential commodities to various parts of the country, sources said. With the lockdown in place, the national transporter is u...

DeHaat raises Rs 83 crore from investors including Sequoia India

Agritech platform DeHaat on Tuesday said it has raised USD 12 million Rs 83 crore from investors, including Sequoia India, for business expansion. Based in Gurgaon and Patna, and founded in 2012 by IIT, IIM and NIT alumni, DeHaat is a te...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020