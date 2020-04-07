Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cyclone Harold tears through Vanuatu, bears toward Fiji

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 07-04-2020 09:15 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 09:15 IST
Cyclone Harold tears through Vanuatu, bears toward Fiji

Tropical Cyclone Harold lashed the South Pacific island of Vanuatu for a second day on Tuesday, ripping off roofs and downing telecommunications, and was moving towards Fiji where it is expected to slightly weaken. The powerful cyclone made landfall on Monday in Sana province, an island north of Vanuatu's capital Port Vila, with winds as high as 235 kilometres an hour (146 miles per hour) knocking out communications overnight, according to reports by the government's disaster and weather bureaus.

The province of Sana sits on the biggest of Vanuatu's 80 islands and is home to its second-most populous city, Luganville, where photos circulated on social media purported to show buildings flattened by the storm. The winds blew roofs off houses, tore down trees and destroyed a council building in Luganville, which has a population of 16,000, according to a Radio New Zealand report.

Vanuatu's National Disaster Management Office said in a social media post that officials were expected to survey the area later in the day to assess the damage. Gusts were expected to drop to 110 km per hour (68 mph) as the system tracks south east away from Vanuatu later on Tuesday, and approaches Fiji, Vanuatu's weather bureau said.

Fijian authorities issued a tropical cyclone alert for some of its southern islands. Cyclone Harold is expected to skirt the main island of Viti Levu, coming around 230 km from the main transport hub of Nadi, about 6:00 a.m on Wednesday (1800 GMT Tuesday), Fiji's weather bureau said.

The alert was in force for islands further south including Lomaiviti and the Southern Lau Group. A strong wind warning and damaging heavy swell warnings are in place for the country. Fiji's meteorological bureau also warned of the risk of flash floods.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

Mexico registers 2,143 coronavirus cases, 94 deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-Vatican treasurer Pell leaves Australian jail after sex offences acquittal

Australias highest court on Tuesday acquitted former Vatican treasurer George Pell of sexually assaulting two teenaged choirboys in the 1990s, allowing the 78-year-old cardinal to walk free from jail.The High Court ordered Pells convictions...

Zoos in T'gana asked to be high alert after tiger tests positive for Covid-19 in US

The Forest department in Telangana has asked zoos and deer parks in the state to be on highest alert while issuing a set of directives to its officers after a tiger in a New York zoo tested positive for coronavirus. State Principal Chief Co...

Rlys asks cement cos. to unload goods from freight trains to free up rakes for essentials

The Railways has asked cement firms to offload their goods from freight trains so that they can be used to supply essential commodities to various parts of the country, sources said. With the lockdown in place, the national transporter is u...

DeHaat raises Rs 83 crore from investors including Sequoia India

Agritech platform DeHaat on Tuesday said it has raised USD 12 million Rs 83 crore from investors, including Sequoia India, for business expansion. Based in Gurgaon and Patna, and founded in 2012 by IIT, IIM and NIT alumni, DeHaat is a te...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020