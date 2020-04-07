Coronavirus: Pak Sikh community shuts down Gurdwaras in KPK

Pakistan’s minority Sikh community has shut down Gurdwaras in Swat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province after the provincial government banned gathering of more than five people for worship in religious places to stop the spread of the coronavirus which has infected nearly 4,000 people and killed 55 in the country. The Sikh community leaders in the province, where around 500 people have been tested positive, have asked worshippers to pray inside their homes. The step has been taken to prevent spread of the pandemic as some cases of the COVID-19 has been reported in Swat district, a community leader said.

The Swat district administration has also ordered to shut Mosques for congregation of prayers and only five people can offer prayer at a time in the Mosque. Meanwhile, the evacuee property trust board and Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandak Committee conducted disinfection spray in Bhai Biba Singh Gurdwara in Peshawar. The total number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan has sharply increased to 3918 while the death toll reached 55, officials said.

The federal government has extended the partial lockdown until April 14 and asked people to stay at homes and follow social distancing..

