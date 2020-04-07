Netherlands' COVID-19 cases up by 777 to 19,580; deaths top 2,000

Amsterdam [Netherlands], April 07 (Sputnik/ANI): The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Netherlands has increased by 777 to 19,580 in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment said on Tuesday, adding that the death toll has surpassed 2,000. On Monday, the country reported 952 new cases and 101 fatalities.

This time, the death tally jumped by 234 to 2,101. Over 1.3 million COVID-19 cases have been confirmed globally, including over 76,000 fatalities and more than 292,000 recoveries. (Sputnik/ANI)

