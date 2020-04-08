Left Menu
Development News Edition

Netflix rolls out more features for parental control globally

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-04-2020 00:25 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 00:16 IST
Netflix rolls out more features for parental control globally
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Netflix Inc on Tuesday rolled out a number of features for parental control on its streaming platform, including options to filter out select titles and review what children are watching. The company also added a feature to protect individual profiles by using a passcode to prevent children from accessing content not suited for them.

The company's latest move is aimed at gaining more trust from parents, who are looking for options to limit screen time as well as choose programs that can be watched by their children. Netflix also said parents can remove individual series or films on their kids profiles, and review those under "profile and parental controls" within account settings.

The coronavirus pandemic, which has confined billions of individuals across the world inside their homes, has driven a boom in usage of online streaming platforms. Netflix led rivals on most number of app downloads in the first quarter of 2020 but more time was spent on YouTube's Kids service, indicating parents are letting the kids soak it in for longer periods, according to a report by Apptopia and Braze last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. House Speaker wants Navy leader's removal, despite apology

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi called on Tuesday for the removal of Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly, despite Modlys apology for ridiculing the commander of a coronavirus-stricken aircraft carrier.Sadly, Acting Secreta...

U.S. appeals court allows abortion curbs in Texas during coronavirus

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday ruled that Texas can enforce limits on the ability of women to obtain abortions as part of the states policy requiring the postponement of non-urgent medical procedures during the coronavirus pandemic.A three...

Egypt to ban Ramadan gatherings to counter coronavirus

Egypt will ban any public religious gatherings during the holy Muslim fasting month Ramadan starting in around two weeks to counter the spread of the new coronavirus, a government statement said on Tuesday.Muslims usually break the fast at ...

WeWork sues SoftBank for dropping $3 bln tender offer

A WeWork board committee that negotiated a 3 billion tender offer with SoftBank Group sued the Japanese conglomerate on Tuesday for abandoning the deal, accusing it of succumbing to buyers remorse amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. The te...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020