US navy chief out over handling of ship virus outbreak: senator

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-04-2020 02:50 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 02:33 IST
US Navy Secretary Thomas Modly resigned Tuesday over his mishandling of an outbreak of the coronavirus on the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier, a senior senator confirmed

Modly stepped down five days after removing Roosevelt's captain, Brett Crozier, for writing a letter, which was leaked to the media, describing the virus-struck vessel's dire situation and alleging the Pentagon was not paying adequate attention to it.

