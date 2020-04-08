China shares retreat as fresh coronavirus cases surge

China shares retreat as fresh coronavirus cases surgeReuters | Beijing | Updated: 08-04-2020 10:35 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 10:12 IST
Chinese shares retreated on Wednesday as a surge in new coronavirus infections highlighted continued risks posed by the pandemic, even as the country eases some restrictions on travel.
** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.32% at 2,811.88 points. The index had jumped more than 2% on Tuesday on a drop-in fresh coronavirus case and enthusiasm over the government's stimulus measures.
** However, China reported on Wednesday that new coronavirus cases doubled from a day earlier as the number of infected travelers from overseas surged, and as new asymptomatic infections more than quadrupled.
** The jump in cases occurred even as Wuhan, the Chinese city where the coronavirus epidemic first broke out, ended a two-month lockdown on Wednesday.
** China's blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.53% after gaining 2.3% a day earlier. Its financial sector sub-index was down 0.62%, the consumer staples sector fell 1.01% and the real estate index dipped 0.58%. Healthcare shares rose by 0.27%.
** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 1.31% to 9,718.03, while the Hang Seng Index was down 0.99% at 24,013.39.
** The sub-index of the Hang Seng index tracking energy shares dipped 1.8%, while the IT sector fell 1%.
** Hong Kong on Wednesday said it would extend social-distancing restrictions to April 23 as it tries to halt the virus' spread.
** The smaller Shenzhen index was down 0.31% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.36%.
** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.66%, while Japan's Nikkei index was up 0.45%.
** The yuan was quoted at 7.068 per U.S. dollar, 0.33% weaker than the previous close of 7.0445.
