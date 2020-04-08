Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rio samba schools start sewing scrubs in coronavirus effort

PTI | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 08-04-2020 13:27 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 13:10 IST
Rio samba schools start sewing scrubs in coronavirus effort
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Rio de Janeiro's samba schools usually spend the year furiously sewing costumes for the city's blowout Carnival celebration. Now, nimble fingers are working to protect lives instead, making medical outfits for hospital workers who face a surge of coronavirus patients. Dr. Wille Baracho on Tuesday carried rolls of fabric into the Unidos de Padre Miguel samba school's workshop in the Vila Vintem favela. Inside, seamstresses perched on plastic chairs busily transformed beige and pale yellow fabric into medical wear.

The initiative started with Baracho and one of his colleagues at a nearby hospital emergency room where they have seen a shortage of materials. Both happen to sit on Padre Miguel's board and saw a chance to redirect labor. The city joined in, donating thousands of yards of fabric, and the seamstresses set to work Friday. "We have some friends who died already, some who are on leave or sick with the disease," Baracho said, adding that he has found it more fulfilling to produce medical garb than the normal glittery costumes. "I think everyone here would say that. Carnival is different happiness: fun, a pleasure. This is a mission." The Unidos da Vila Isabel samba school joined the effort Tuesday, with two seamstresses getting to work in a warehouse. Behind them, huge blue and green feather headdresses sat on the floor.

More will start sewing soon, both from Vila Isabel and elsewhere as top samba schools across the city are expected to sign on, said Eneida Reis, executive director of assistance at RioSaude, a public company that manages municipal health units. Every willing hand is welcome. At just a single municipal hospital treating COVID-19 patients, doctors and nurses can go through 2,000 sets of scrubs every day, according to city officials.

It's not Rio's first move to channel Carnival spirit toward combating the coronavirus. The parade grounds where samba schools compete, known as the Sambadrome, have started sheltering homeless people who are considered especially vulnerable during the outbreak. Rio has Brazil's second-biggest cluster of COVID-19 patients, with 1,250 cases, plus a few hundred more in the surrounding metropolitan area, the state health secretariat says.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. But it can result in far more severe illness, including pneumonia and death, for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems. At the Padre Miguel workshop, Jucelia Abreu and her fellow seamstresses feed the fabric through their machines and snip at threads. Others from the samba school are doing the same at home. Together, the team churns out some 450 medical outfits each day.

"The directors asked us if we would be willing to volunteer, and I accepted because it's very gratifying to help the people," Abreu said through a face mask. "We have to help.".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Chess players raise fund for fight against COVID-19

Chess players in the country, including the likes of Grandmaster P Harikrishna, are doing their bit in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic by raising more than Rs 3 lakh as their contribution. Some young chess players from across the co...

Combatting COVID-19: Hockey India contributes Rs 21 lakh to Odisha CM's Relief Fund

As India continues its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, Hockey India on Wednesday announced a contribution of Rs 21 Lakh towards the Odisha Chief Ministers Relief Fund for the battle against the virus. The State of Odisha has always ...

Bhima Koregaon: Activists seek time from SC to surrender for jail term due to COVID-19 pandemic

Civil rights activists Gautam Navlakha and Anand Teltumbde sought more time from the Supreme Court on Wednesday for surrendering to prison authorities in the Bhima Koregaon violence case citing the coronavirus pandemic. Going to jail at the...

Regret inconvenience caused due to lockdown but we don't have any other option: Uddhav Thackeray.

Regret inconvenience caused due to lockdown but we dont have any other option Uddhav Thackeray....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020