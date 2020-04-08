Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus cases recorded in Europe pass 750,000: AF

PTI | Paris | Updated: 08-04-2020 17:41 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 17:41 IST
Coronavirus cases recorded in Europe pass 750,000: AF

More than 750,000 coronavirus cases have been recorded across Europe, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources at 1100 GMT. That accounts for more than half of the cases identified worldwide so far, although the official figures probably reflect a fraction of the actual number.

With at least 750,276 cases and 58,627 recorded, Europe Europe remains the continent hit hardest by the pandemic. To date, 1,438,291 cases of novel coronavirus have been recorded across the world, and 82,726 deaths.

Italy has been the worst-hit country, recording 17,127 fatalities out of 135,586 cases. Spain has recorded 14,555 deaths from 146,690 cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Egypt extends nationwide night-time curfew to counter coronavirus

Egypt will extend a nationwide night-time curfew by 15 days until April 23 to counter the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said on Wednesday.Airports will also stay closed until the end of the month, he said in a t...

India-born beauty queen doctor petitions for affordable COVID-19 housing in UK

An India-born beauty queen, who has put her pageant life on hold to return to the National Health Service NHS frontlines as a doctor at a hospital in eastern England, is petitioning the UK government to address exorbitant staff accommodatio...

MP: Cong MLA leads protest in Satna demanding food packets

A case has been registered against the Congress MLA from Satna, Siddharth Kushwaha, for leading a protest march seeking food packets for the poor amid lockdown for coronavirus, police said on Wednesday. Kushwaha organised a protest march n...

Trump's handling of COVID-19 pandemic and feuds with reporters grab headlines

Donald Trumps handling of the coronavirus pandemic crisis and his rude remarks at reporters questioning his contempt for science and disdain for experts have grabbed headlines in the American media, with a leading newspaper even going to th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020