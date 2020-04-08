Left Menu
08-04-2020
People News Roundup: British Bond girl Honor Blackman dies aged 94; Opera star Bocelli to sing from empty Duomo in Milan and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Prince Harry and Meghan plan new Archewell charitable organization

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, who have recently moved to the Los Angeles area after stepping down from royal duties, said on Monday they were looking to set up a new charitable organization called Archewell. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, whose baby son is named Archie, gave up their jobs as working royals at the end of last month, allowing them to forge new careers, earn their own money and spend most of their time in North America.

Body of Maeve Kennedy Townsend recovered, search for her son to continue

The body of Maeve Kennedy Townsend, the granddaughter of the late Robert F. Kennedy, was recovered on Monday evening and the search for her son will continue, the Maryland Natural Resources Police said. The daughter of former Maryland Lieutenant Governor Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, 40, and her son, Gideon McKean, 8, went missing on Friday after drifting out into the Chesapeake Bay on a canoe.

Opera star Bocelli to sing from empty Duomo in Milan on Easter Sunday

Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli, one of the world's most famous tenors, will perform from Milan's empty Duomo cathedral on Easter Sunday in a livestreamed concert intended as a symbol of love, hope and healing amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Bocelli will be accompanied only by the cathedral organist, Emanuele Vianelli, playing one of world's largest pipe organs and performing a repertoire of sacred works including Pietro Mascagni's Sancta Maria.

British Bond girl Honor Blackman dies aged 94

British actress Honor Blackman, who was best known for playing Bond girl Pussy Galore, has died at the age of 94, her family said on Monday. Blackman died of natural causes at her home in Sussex, southern England the family said in a statement to the Guardian newspaper.

'Harry Potter' author J.K Rowling says fully recovered from likely coronavirus

"Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling said on Monday she had recovered from a suspected case of COVID-19 after two weeks of illness. "For last 2 weeks I've had all symptoms of C19 (tho haven't been tested)," Rowling said on her Twitter account. She also shared a video of a breathing technique that she said had helped her manage her worst symptoms and had been recommended by her husband, who is a doctor in the U.K.

(With inputs from agencies.)

