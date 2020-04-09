Left Menu
Pakistan allows movement of cargo vehicles to Afghanistan

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 09-04-2020 01:26 IST
Pakistan on Wednesday allowed movement of cargo vehicles to Afghanistan thrice a week from April 10 to facilitate transportation of essential goods. The Foreign Office said the decision was taken in response to Afghanistan government's special request and based on humanitarian considerations.

"This step is being taken following consultations and coordination between both sides as per agreed upon protocols," it said. The movement would be allowed at Torkham and Chaman border points, which are the busiest routes.

The two border crossings would be on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from April 10 onwards, the Foreign Office said. "As a neighbor and in view of fraternal relations, Pakistan remains in abiding solidarity with the people of Afghanistan, particularly at this time of global pandemic," it said.

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

