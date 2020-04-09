Yemen's Houthis target areas in Yemen's port city of Hodeidah

Saudi state TV said early on Thursday that Yemen's Houthis targeted residential areas in Yemen's port city of Hodeidah, hours before a ceasefire announced by the Saudi-led coalition takes effect.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Houthis in Yemen announced on Wednesday a nationwide ceasefire for two weeks starting on Thursday at noon, Saudi state news agency SPA reported.

