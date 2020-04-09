Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saudi-led coalition declares 2-week coronavirus ceasefire in Yemen

PTI | Riyadh | Updated: 09-04-2020 03:37 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 03:29 IST
Saudi-led coalition declares 2-week coronavirus ceasefire in Yemen
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Riyadh-led military coalition declared a two-week ceasefire in Yemen starting Thursday in a bid to combat the spread of the deadly coronavirus, a senior Saudi official said. "We are announcing a ceasefire starting (Thursday) for two weeks," the official said.

"We are expecting the Huthis (Yemeni rebels) will accept. We are preparing the ground to fight COVID-19" in Yemen. The unilateral ceasefire will begin at 0900 GMT on Thursday, he added.

There was no immediate reaction by the Iran-aligned rebels. The coalition was committed to a two-week ceasefire but still reserved the right to defend itself if it came under attack, the Saudi official said.

The ceasefire may be extended if the Huthis respond "positively" to the gesture, he added. The Saudi-led military coalition has been active in Yemen's conflict in support of an internationally recognized government since 2015.

Yemen's broken healthcare system has so far recorded no cases of the COVID-19 illness, but aid groups have warned that when it does hit, the impact will be catastrophic. The country is already gripped by what the UN calls the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

Fighting recently escalated again between the Huthis and Riyadh-backed Yemeni troops around the strategic northern districts of Al-Jouf and Marib, ending a months-long lull. Saudi air defenses intercepted Yemeni rebel missiles over Riyadh and the border city of Jizan late last month, leaving two civilians wounded in the curfew-locked capital, state media reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

DoT relaxes radiation norms for mobile towers installation, upgradation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Arabia's PIF buys stakes worth $1 bln in European oil cos amid industry downturn

Saudi Arabias sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund PIF, has accumulated stakes worth about 1 billion in four major European oil companies, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. T...

From fine to flailing - rapid health declines in COVID-19 patients jar doctors, nurses

One medical worker called it insane, another said it induces paranoia - the speed with which patients are declining and dying from the novel coronavirus is shocking even veteran doctors and nurses as they scramble to determine how to stop s...

Brazil turns to local industry to build ventilators as China purchases fall through

Brazils health minister said on Wednesday that the countrys attempts to purchase thousands of ventilators from China to fight a growing coronavirus epidemic had fallen through and the government is now hoping Brazilian companies can supply ...

55-yr-old COVID-19 patient dies in Punjab

A 55-year-old COVID-19 patient from Chatamli village in Punjabs Ropar died on Wednesday. The state reported seven more cases on Wednesday taking the total number of coronavirus positive cases to 106. The patient, M 55, from Chatamli village...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020