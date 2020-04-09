Left Menu
Development News Edition

Streaming service Disney+ crosses 50 mln paid subscribers globally

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2020 04:06 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 04:06 IST
Streaming service Disney+ crosses 50 mln paid subscribers globally

Walt Disney+ Co said on Wednesday that Disney+ has attracted more than 50 million paid users, with 8 million of them coming from India where the video streaming service was rolled out last week.

Rival Netflix Inc, which has services available in over 190 countries, has nearly 167 million paid subscribers globally as of its last reported quarter. The coronavirus pandemic, and the resulting move across the world towards working from home, has driven a boom in usage of online gaming, streaming and communications.

Disney+ was rolled out in eight European countries, including the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria and Switzerland, in the last two weeks, the company said. It was launched in the United States in November. The service is available in India in conjunction with the Hotstar streaming platform, which was acquired as part of Disney's $71 billion purchase of Twenty-First Century Fox in 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

DoT relaxes radiation norms for mobile towers installation, upgradation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico avocado production to continue uninterrupted despite coronavirus

U.S. consumers, the primary market for Mexicos 3 billion avocado export business, will have uninterrupted access to the coveted crop as growers continue to work despite the coronavirus. Unlike the beer industry, which reduced operations to ...

Saudi Arabia's PIF buys stakes worth $1 bln in European oil cos amid industry downturn

Saudi Arabias sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund PIF, has accumulated stakes worth about 1 billion in four major European oil companies, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. T...

From fine to flailing - rapid health declines in COVID-19 patients jar doctors, nurses

One medical worker called it insane, another said it induces paranoia - the speed with which patients are declining and dying from the novel coronavirus is shocking even veteran doctors and nurses as they scramble to determine how to stop s...

Brazil turns to local industry to build ventilators as China purchases fall through

Brazils health minister said on Wednesday that the countrys attempts to purchase thousands of ventilators from China to fight a growing coronavirus epidemic had fallen through and the government is now hoping Brazilian companies can supply ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020