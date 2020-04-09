Delhi LG, Kejriwal to hold meet with senior officials today

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a meeting on COVID-19 with senior officials on Thursday. Meanwhile, as the cases across the national capital continue to surge, Kejriwal on Wednesday said considering the current state of revenue, the state government will have to cut its expenses drastically.

Kejriwal said that all the government offices have been instructed to stop all expenses except salary and any expense except coronavirus and lockdown related expense will be incurred only after the permission is granted by the Finance Department. So far, Delhi has reported 669 positive COVID-19 cases. 21 people have been cured/discharged or migrated while nine people have died due to the disease.

With an increase of 540 positive COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 5,734, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. Out of the 5,734 cases; 5,095 are active COVID-19 cases and 472 cases have been recovered/discharged and one case migrated. (ANI)

