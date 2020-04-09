Left Menu
Strict legal action against violators: Delhi Police announces in 'sealed' Bengali Market

Delhi Police personnel on Thursday made the announcement in the Bengali Market here that the area has been sealed and "strict legal action will be taken against violators."

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 11:31 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 11:31 IST
Visual from Bengali Market, Delhi. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Police personnel on Thursday made the announcement in the Bengali Market here that the area has been sealed and "strict legal action will be taken against violators." "Bengali Market area has been sealed. Strict legal action will be taken against violators. A list of phone numbers has been issued. You can order essential items on phone. It will be delivered at your doorstep," a police official said.

The Delhi government had on Wednesday said, "NDMC (New Delhi Municipal Council) will immediately sanitise Bengali Market area under the containment plan to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Delhi Police will immediately cordon off the area to prevent the movement of people." Meanwhile, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had on Wednesday said 20 hotspots have been identified in Delhi in the battle to contain coronavirus. He also said that the government has made wearing face mask compulsory and anyone stepping out will need to wear it or face action.

The identified hotspots in Delhi are: 1. Entire affected street near Gandhi Park, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi2. Entire affected street of Gali No 6, L 1 Sangam Vihar, New Delhi3. Shahjahanabad Society, plot no 1, Sector 11, Dwarka4. Dinpur Village5. Markaz Masjid and Nizamuddin Basti6. Nizamuddin West (G and D block) areas7. B Block, Jhangirpuri8. H. No 141 to H. No 180, Gali No. 14, Kalyanpuri Delhi9. Mansara Appartments, Vasundhara Enclave, Delhi10. Three Galis of Khichirpur including Gali containing H. No. 5/387 Khichirpur Delhi11. Gali No 9, Pandav Nagar, Delhi 11009212. Vardhman Appartments, Mayur Vihar, Phase I, Extension, Delhi13. Mayurdhwaj Appartments, I P Extension, Patparganj, Delhi14. Gali no. 4, from H. No. J- 3/115 ( Nagar Dairy) to H. No. J- 3/108 (towards Anar Wali Masjid Chowk), Kishan Kunj Extension, Delhi15. Gali No. 4, from H. No J- 3/101 to H. No. J - 3/107 Krishan Kunj Extension Delhi16. Gali No. 5, A Block ( From H No. A- 176 to A-189), West Vinod Nagar, Delhi 11009217. J & K, L and H pockets, Dilshad Garden18. G, H, J, Blocks, Old Seemapuri19. F- 70 to 90 Block, Dilshad Colony20. Pratap Khand, Jhilmil Colony

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 669 total COVID-19 cases in Delhi, including 21 cured/discharged/migrated and nine deaths. (ANI)

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

