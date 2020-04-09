FIR filed against seven lockdown violators in Gujarat
A FIR has been filed against seven people for violating lockdown orders in Vadodara, Gujarat.ANI | Vadodara (Gujarat) | Updated: 09-04-2020 13:21 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 13:21 IST
A FIR has been filed against seven people for violating lockdown orders in Vadodara, Gujarat. A case under sections 188, 269 and 270 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and other relevant acts, has been registered against the seven men who were offering prayers at a local mosque during the lockdown.
A 21-day countrywide lockdown has been imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus. PM Modi has appealed to all the citizens to strictly adhere to the lockdown in order to stay safe.
According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of cases in Gujarat is 179. While 25 have been cured and discharged, 16 deaths have been reported in the state so far. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the country is 5,734, including 5,095 active cases as per the Health Ministry. Till now, 472 people have been cured and discharged, and 166 deaths have taken place. (ANI)
