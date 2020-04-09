Odisha govt makes mask wearing compulsory

The Odisha government on Thursday made wearing face masks compulsory for all while stepping outside their homes. According to government, stepping out of homes without masks will be an offence inviting a penalty of Rs 200 on the first three instances of violation and Rs 500 subsequently.

Wearing a face mask have already been made compulsory in Delhi and Mumbai for anyone stepping out of the house to contain the spead of COVID-19. India's total COVID-19 cases rose to 5,865 on Thursday, with 591 new cases reported in last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Out of the 5,734 cases; 5,218 are active COVID-19 cases, and 477 patients have been recovered or discharged (ANI)

