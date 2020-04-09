Left Menu
Delhi LG chairs DDMA meeting to review preparedness for COVID-19

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal chaired a meeting of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other officers on Thursday to review medical preparedness, enforcement of lockdown, social distancing, welfare measures for vulnerable sections and perimeter control measures to contain COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 21:43 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 21:43 IST
Delhi LG Anil Baijal. Image Credit: ANI

The Joint Secretary (Health) of the Government of India made a detailed presentation on COVID-19 management in Delhi with a focus on the status of medical preparedness and scenario planning for health infrastructure including quarantine and isolation facilities in the country. He elaborated on the need for IEC and surveillance measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 and adherence to contact tracing protocol.

He stressed on the containment action plan, sharing best practices and continued focus on contact tracing and tracking. Strict geographical quarantine with preventive control, rigorous contact tracing, and enhanced surveillance should be the priority at the moment. Secretary Health, Government of Delhi gave a detailed presentation about the medical preparedness of Delhi considering possible scenarios. Health Department is implementing containment strategy for all possible high-risk zones as per directions of government of India. ASHAs and ANMs have been trained, retired government/private medical professionals are being engaged to augment human resources, he said.

Lieutenant Governor Baijal directed Delhi Police for assisting the Health Department in using technology for tracking mobile numbers of people who are under home quarantine. Commissioner of Police, Delhi informed that 23 violators of home quarantine have been booked under 188 and have been sent to quarantine centres. Members of Delhi Disaster Management Authority placed on record their appreciation for the government officials, foot soldiers, medical professionals, volunteers, sanitation workers, NGOs, private entities and countless others who are making all-out efforts to fight the menace of COVID-19.

The LG once again reiterated that continued focus is kept on IEC, strict compliance of lockdown, social distancing, availability of essentials, ramping up medical preparedness, geographical quarantine of vulnerable zones and effective contact tracking and tracing. (ANI)

