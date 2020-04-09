EU says will provide Armenia with 92 mln euros to fight coronavirus

The European Union is ready to provide 92 million euros to help support Armenia's economy and healthcare system as it battles to curb the South Caucasus' worst outbreak of the new coronavirus. The ex-Soviet country of around three million had reported 921 cases of the virus by Thursday. Ten people have died.

"The funds will be directed towards supplying medical devices and equipment, training for medical and laboratory staff, support to SMEs (small and medium-size enterprises) and business community, as well as social and humanitarian assistance to those affected by the coronavirus outbreak," the EU said in a statement. The government in neighbouring Georgia also expects support from international financial institutions.

Selim Cakir, the International Monetary Fund's resident representative in Georgia, said in an open letter that the IMF and a range of international bodies including the World Bank Group and Asian Development Bank as well as France and Germany were discussing a substantial financial relief package. Bidzina Ivanishvili, the ex-Soviet country's richest man and leader of the ruling Georgian Dream Party, transferred 100 million lari ($31 million) to a special support fund. The total amount of transfers from Georgian private companies and businessmen totalled 123 million lari.

The country of 3.7 million in the South Caucasus had reported 218 coronavirus cases as of Thursday, with three deaths. (Nvard Hovhannisyan in Yerevan, Margarita Antidze in Tbilisi; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by)

