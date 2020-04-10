Threat from Iran to U.S. forces in Iraq remain 'significant' -senior U.S. diplomat

Threat from Iran to U.S. forces in Iraq remain 'significant' -senior U.S. diplomatReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-04-2020 01:44 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 01:44 IST
The threat from Iranian-backed militia to U.S. forces continues to be "significant," the U.S. State Department's senior diplomat for the Middle East said on Thursday, adding that Washington was taking "with a pinch of salt" a ceasefire declaration by Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah.
Speaking to reporters in a teleconference, David Schenker, Assistant Secretary of Near Eastern Affairs at the U.S. State Department also praised the previous work of Mustafa al-Kadhimi, Iraq's intelligence chief who was named as prime-minister designate on Thursday.
