Inmates of jails in UP stitch PPEs, masks at record pace to help fight COVID-19

Choosing not to stay behind while the entire country continues to battle with the COVID-19 pandemic, the inmates of jails in Uttar Pradesh have stepped up and started stitching Personal Protection Equipment (PPEs) which are being handed over to hospitals, according to Anand Kumar, Director General of Police (Prison).

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 10-04-2020 23:36 IST
Inmates of jails in UP stitch PPEs, masks at record pace to help fight COVID-19
Jail inmates stitching PPEs. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Choosing not to stay behind while the entire country continues to battle with the COVID-19 pandemic, the inmates of jails in Uttar Pradesh have stepped up and started stitching Personal Protection Equipment (PPEs) which are being handed over to hospitals, according to Anand Kumar, Director General of Police (Prison). The stitched PPEs including full face shield masks and full-body aprons have been stitched as per specifications.

"Inmates of jails in Uttar Pradesh have stitched 50 PPEs sets as per specifications that have been handed over to Balrampur Hospital in Lucknow. 100 more such sets are in the pipeline. One PPE set costs Rs 600," Kumar told ANI here. Moreover, the inmates have also pitched in by stitching more than 5 lakh masks in less than a month.

According to the DGP, Prison, the demand for PPEs have also been placed by the Civil Hospital Lucknow, and the inmates are eagerly rising up to the ocassion. The cloth with purported anti-Virus properties has been selected by the Director of Balrampur hospital and their sourcing is being done from a credible vendor as per his advise.

According to the state Health Department, there are a total of 431 cases in Uttar Pradesh, 32 have been cured/discharged while four others died. (ANI)

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

