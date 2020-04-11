Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sonia Gandhi interacts with State party chiefs via video conference

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Friday held a meeting with all Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) presidents via video conference and advised them to work for the poor and needy.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2020 03:41 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 03:41 IST
Sonia Gandhi interacts with State party chiefs via video conference
Congress President Sonia Gandhi. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Friday held a meeting with all Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) presidents via video conference and advised them to work for the poor and needy. Speaking to ANI about the interaction, Assam Congress President Ripun Bora said, "She motivated all PCC presidents to work hard during this crisis and to reach out to the poor and needy."

"She took stock of the situation as to what State governments are doing. We were advised to work at the grassroots level while following the lockdown norms," Bora added. He also said that Gandhi motivated all PCC presidents so that they could, in turn, motivate the party workers in the State to work for the people in this hour of crisis.

It was for the first time since the imposition of the lockdown that Congress President Sonia Gandhi held an interaction with State chiefs of the party. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

PGI Chandigarh experts project that COVID may peak by mid-Sept; can infect 58 pc of country's population: Amarinder Singh.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Italy extends nationwide COVID-19 quarantine until May 3

Rome Italy, April 11 SputnikANI Italy is extending the nationwide COVID-19 quarantine until May 3, but will reopen bookstores and childrens shops starting April 14, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Friday. Earlier in the day, the count...

NHL exec: Cities are offering to host neutral-site games

The NHL is listening to offers from venues around North America that are volunteering to host neutral-site playoff games. NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly discussed the proposals with ESPN on Friday.The NHL season, like those of all other ...

When to open the country is the biggest decision he ever had to make: Trump

US President Donald Trump on Friday said when to open up the country is going to be the biggest decision he ever had to make. In barely a few weeks, a booming American economy has literally come to a standstill due the COVID-19 pandemic. ...

U.S. approves $168 billion of small business loans under coronavirus plan -White House's Kudlow

The United States has approved 661,000 loans to small businesses totaling 168 billion under a program to address the fallout from the novel coronavirus epidemic, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday.Were now at 661,000 l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020