Sonia Gandhi directs Kamal Nath to strongly raise issue of MP not having health minister yet

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Friday directed former Chief Minister Kamal Nath to highlight the failures of Madhya Pradesh government in fighting COVID-19 as the State still does not have a Cabinet and a health minister to deal with the surging crisis.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2020 05:06 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 05:06 IST
Sonia Gandhi directs Kamal Nath to strongly raise issue of MP not having health minister yet
Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Gandhi passed the instructions during a meeting with all the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) presidents through video conference to review the COVID-19 situation in their respective States and discuss the measures to prevent its spread. According to sources, Kamal Nath, the chief of Congress unit in Madhya Pradesh, briefed her about the COVID-19 situation and said that there was still no health minister in the State. He also informed that the Principal Secretary Health was found positive for coronavirus and the system was a complete failure right now.

Taking serious note of these points, Gandhi asked Kamal Nath to raise this issue strongly. It may be noted that Madhya Pradesh's Indore is among the cities worst-hit by COVID-19 with 235 cases. 27 people, including two doctors, have lost their lives due to the infection. Meanwhile, the total number of cases in Madhya Pradesh has risen to 259. The meeting was also attended by General Secretary in charge of Organisation, KC Venugopal.

Sonia Gandhi praised the PCC chiefs who are carrying out good work. Speaking to ANI, Delhi PCC chief Anil Chaudhry said: "Sonia Gandhi praised the relief work done by Delhi Congress." She emphasised that in the light of Supreme Court's order earlier this week related to testing, Congress workers must ensure that the same is complied with and every individual seeking a test, is administered one free of cost.

The Congress party would also work to make sure that testing is made available rapidly in case infection is suspected or in cases where an individual is likely to have been in contact with an infected person. Gandhi expressed concern that there was still a huge shortage in the number of testing centres. She urged the Congress State presidents to work with stakeholders to devise innovative solutions to address this deficit. (ANI)

