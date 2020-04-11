Left Menu
Development News Edition

Surgeon moves SC, seeks modification of order asking pvt. labs to conduct free COVID-19 tests

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2020 16:35 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 16:35 IST
Surgeon moves SC, seeks modification of order asking pvt. labs to conduct free COVID-19 tests

An orthopedic surgeon moved the Supreme Court on Saturday, seeking a modification of the courts April 8 order directing authorities to ensure COVID-19 tests in approved government and private laboratories be conducted free of cost. Kaushal Kant Mishra has filed an intervention application in a pending PIL, saying if the testing is made free for all, private labs will be overburdened financially and slow down.

Mishra urged the court to allow private labs to do COVID-19 testing “as per the rates stipulated in the ICMR Advisory dated March 17”. He, however, said the labs can do the testing for the EWS categories with immediate reimbursement by the government. The senior surgeon has also sought a direction to the authorities to "forthwith set up testing labs in all municipalities and panchayat areas".

Issuing the no-charge order, the Supreme Court had observed that private labs need to be philanthropic during a national crisis. Prior to this, the government allowed some private labs to charge Rs 4,500 for screening and confirmation tests for COVID-19. Mishra’s plea said the apex court’s order has “disincentivised” the labs to continue to function “at a time when testing across the country has to be ramped up”. "In the UK, private labs are charging as much as $425 per test, which is equal to Rs.32,500," the pleas aid.

It said forcing private entities shall create a sharp dip in an “already below par testing rate for COVID-19” and if the government does not provide immediate reimbursement, there is a real risk that the private labs may stop testing for COVID-19. "The message that has been sent out by the WHO Chief as early as the middle of March is to 'test, test, test’... All countries should be able to test all suspected cases, they cannot fight this pandemicblindfolded," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Govt school teacher suspended, booked for offensive post on social media in JK's Doda

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

IIT Guwahati develops low-cost system to disinfect large spaces

To battle coronavirus, experts at Indian Institute of Technology IIT Guwahati have developed a disinfection system that can be used to sanitise large areas in the houses and in public transport, including metros and buses. The system is low...

Evaluating grip strength to identify early diabetes

To provide healthcare practitioners with an easy-to-perform and time-efficient screening tool for type 2 diabetes T2DM, researchers have developed a valuable new grip strength metrics. The practitioners can use this assessment of normalised...

Belarus soccer continues amid virus anxiety and empty stands

Belarus is the only country in Europe still playing soccer amid the coronavirus pandemic but a growing number of fans are boycotting league matches, anxious about catching the disease.In the western city of Grodno, local team FC Neman Grodn...

Spain's overnight coronavirus death toll at 510, lowest in 19 days

The number of coronavirus deaths in Spain fell for a third consecutive day on Saturday, with 510 fatalities reported in the past 24 hours -- the smallest overnight increase since March 23.Spains total death toll from COVID-19 disease rose t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020