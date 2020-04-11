Baghel urges PM to allow economic activities within states

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow economic activities within the states during the lockdown period as the MSME sector was badly suffering. Baghel's suggestion came during a video conference the Prime Minister held with the chief ministers to discuss the situation arising out of the coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent lockdown imposed to prevent its spread.

During the video-conference, Baghel urged the Prime Minister that the number of PPE kits should be increased and testing facilities should also be scaled up. He also suggested that Central University examinations be postponed or taken online. The Chief Minister said, "Due to lack of clear instructions in the guidelines set by the central government for the purchase of test kits, there is a situation of doubt. There is a need to give clear guidelines in this regard."

He also said, "The MSME sector in the state is constantly demanding economic package. Due to the long period of lockdown, the existence of this important sector which provides maximum employment to people has become endangered. An early economic package by the central government must be announced to save these industries." Speaking on number of coronavirus positive patients in the state, Baghel said, "A total of 18 persons have tested positive for coronavirus in the state, of which 10 people have been cured and discharged. The condition of the remaining eight patients is stable."

"The seven people who had attended Delhi's Tablighi Jamaat and were tested COVID-19 positive have been admitted to AIIMS Raipur, are now stable," he said while adding that till now no death due to coronavirus infection has been reported in the state. The Chief Minister also informed PM Modi that only 5 districts have been found to have coronavirus infected patients.

"So far, 3,473 samples have been taken and every day an average of only 135 samples are being taken. Hence, it cannot be said with certainty whether COVID-19 in the state is under control or not. There is a need to take 3,000 to 5,000 samples daily. A request has also been made earlier in this regard," he added. Speaking on ration to the poor people amid the lockdown, the Chief Minister said that about 47 lakh poverty-ridden families have been given a lumpsum ration for two months, including sugar and salt.

Baghel said that the ban on interstate traffic via road, air and rail should continue. He said, "As the number of coronavirus infected patients is increasing every day, it would be appropriate to give the right to the states to decide whether economic activities in the state should be relaxed or not. Given the current situation, an action plan needs to be prepared so that we are able to revive our economy. (ANI)