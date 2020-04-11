Left Menu
Development News Edition

Baghel urges PM to allow economic activities within states

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow economic activities within the states during the lockdown period as the MSME sector was badly suffering.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 11-04-2020 17:49 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 17:49 IST
Baghel urges PM to allow economic activities within states
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow economic activities within the states during the lockdown period as the MSME sector was badly suffering. Baghel's suggestion came during a video conference the Prime Minister held with the chief ministers to discuss the situation arising out of the coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent lockdown imposed to prevent its spread.

During the video-conference, Baghel urged the Prime Minister that the number of PPE kits should be increased and testing facilities should also be scaled up. He also suggested that Central University examinations be postponed or taken online. The Chief Minister said, "Due to lack of clear instructions in the guidelines set by the central government for the purchase of test kits, there is a situation of doubt. There is a need to give clear guidelines in this regard."

He also said, "The MSME sector in the state is constantly demanding economic package. Due to the long period of lockdown, the existence of this important sector which provides maximum employment to people has become endangered. An early economic package by the central government must be announced to save these industries." Speaking on number of coronavirus positive patients in the state, Baghel said, "A total of 18 persons have tested positive for coronavirus in the state, of which 10 people have been cured and discharged. The condition of the remaining eight patients is stable."

"The seven people who had attended Delhi's Tablighi Jamaat and were tested COVID-19 positive have been admitted to AIIMS Raipur, are now stable," he said while adding that till now no death due to coronavirus infection has been reported in the state. The Chief Minister also informed PM Modi that only 5 districts have been found to have coronavirus infected patients.

"So far, 3,473 samples have been taken and every day an average of only 135 samples are being taken. Hence, it cannot be said with certainty whether COVID-19 in the state is under control or not. There is a need to take 3,000 to 5,000 samples daily. A request has also been made earlier in this regard," he added. Speaking on ration to the poor people amid the lockdown, the Chief Minister said that about 47 lakh poverty-ridden families have been given a lumpsum ration for two months, including sugar and salt.

Baghel said that the ban on interstate traffic via road, air and rail should continue. He said, "As the number of coronavirus infected patients is increasing every day, it would be appropriate to give the right to the states to decide whether economic activities in the state should be relaxed or not. Given the current situation, an action plan needs to be prepared so that we are able to revive our economy. (ANI)

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Govt school teacher suspended, booked for offensive post on social media in JK's Doda

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

US reports highest daily virus toll as Easter opens in lockdown

The United States became the first country to report more than 2,000 coronavirus deaths in a single day, marking a grim milestone as billions around the world celebrated the Easter holiday weekend under lockdown from home. The global death ...

Smuggling, infiltration through Bangladesh border in Bengal drops drastically in COVID-19 times

The COVID-19 outbreak has impacted lives of everyone including contraband operators as smuggling of cattle, fake Indian currency notes FICN and marijuana as well as infiltration through the Indo-Bangladesh border in the West Bengal sector h...

PoK, Gilgit Baltistan unprepared to handle COVID-19 outbreak

Lack of coronavirus testing laboratories, medical staff, and Personal Protective Equipment PPE kits in Pakistan occupied Kashmir PoK and Gilgit Baltistan are causes of major concern, say political activists even as the pandemic is set to fl...

586 COVID-19 hospitals with 1 lakh isolation beds, over 11K ICU beds across country: Health Min

A total of 586 hospitals in the country have been marked as dedicated COVID-19 hospitals with a capacity of over one lakh isolation beds and 11,500 ICU beds reserved for coronavirus patients, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday. Addr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020