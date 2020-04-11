Next 3-4 weeks critical for impact of steps taken to curb spread of coronavirus: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday emphasized the criticality of coming 3-4 weeks for determining the impact of the steps taken to contain the coronavirus, noting that teamwork is the key to facing the challenge. Interacting with the Chief Ministers through video-conference, the Prime Minister categorically assured that India has adequate supplies of essential medicines and said that measures are being taken to ensure availability of protective gear and critical equipment for all frontline workers.

He expressed distress and condemned the instances of attacks on the doctors and medical staff and at incidents of misbehavior with students from northeast and Kashmir. He emphasised that such cases need to be dealt with firmly.

A PMO release said that the Prime Minister also spoke about the need to curb lockdown violations and ensure that social distancing is followed. He also gave a stern message against black marketing and hoarding.

He suggested that direct marketing for farm produce can be incentivised to prevent crowding in mandis. "PM suggested that direct marketing for farm produce can be incentivised to prevent crowding in mandis, for which model APMC laws should be reformed swiftly. Such steps will help farmers sell products at their doorstep," the release said. (ANI)

