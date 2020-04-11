Left Menu
Development News Edition

Combating COVID-19: IAF lifts raw materials for PPE production by DRDO

Amid the lockdown in wake of coronavirus outbreak, Indian Air Force (IAF) on Saturday flew dedicated sorties for Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and airlifted around 9000 Kg of raw material from various nodal points for producing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) at the production facilities of DRDO.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2020 19:26 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 19:26 IST
Combating COVID-19: IAF lifts raw materials for PPE production by DRDO
IAF lifting raw material for production of PPE. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the lockdown in wake of coronavirus outbreak, Indian Air Force (IAF) on Saturday flew dedicated sorties for Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and airlifted around 9000 Kg of raw material from various nodal points for producing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) at the production facilities of DRDO. IAF also airlifted N95/99 Masks manufactured by DRDO. The Indian Air Force (IAF) is making all efforts to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential commodities to the states.

On Friday, the IAF's C-17, C-130, IL-76, An-32 and Dornier aircraft dropped essential commodities at Mumbai, Bengaluru, Guwahati and Leh in the night. Apart from this, the IAF flew over 140 sorties to ferry loads over 200 tonnes to locations across the country.

The government on March 24 announced a complete lockdown of the entire country for 21 days to fight COVID-19. All road, rail and air services will remain suspended during the lockdown. However, freight movement has been carrying essential commodities across the country. Essential services like medical shops, petrol pumps, grocery stores milk booths and online shopping have been exempted from the lockdown.

India's total cases of coronavirus on Saturday climbed to 7,529 including 242 deaths and 652 people, who have either been cured or discharged, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Govt school teacher suspended, booked for offensive post on social media in JK's Doda

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Family Man’s Shreya Dhanwanthary working on micro-series on lockdown

Actor Shreya Dhanwanthary of The Family Man fame is set to make her directorial debut with a micro-series called A Viral Wedding Made In Lockdown. The actor said the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic, pushed her to make the...

India could've seen 8.2L COVID-19 cases by Apr 15 sans lockdown, containment steps: Health ministry

The number of coronavirus cases in the country could have increased to 8.2 lakh by April 15 had India not implemented a lockdown and other containment measures, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday. Addressing a daily briefing on the ...

ShareChat to promote Aarogya Setu with ad credits of Rs 5 cr

Indigenous social media platform ShareChat will promote adoption of the governments coronavirus patient tracking app Aarogya Setu with ad credits of around Rs 5 crore, the company said on Saturday. The company claims to have over 6 cro...

Allow phase-wise opening of alcoholic beverage industry, online sale: CIBAC to Comm Min

Liquor manufacturing association CIBAC has urged Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal to allow phase-wise opening of the alcoholic beverages industry as the sector may face financial difficulties and job losses due to the lockdown on account of C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020