Combating COVID-19: IAF lifts raw materials for PPE production by DRDO

Amid the lockdown in wake of coronavirus outbreak, Indian Air Force (IAF) on Saturday flew dedicated sorties for Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and airlifted around 9000 Kg of raw material from various nodal points for producing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) at the production facilities of DRDO. IAF also airlifted N95/99 Masks manufactured by DRDO. The Indian Air Force (IAF) is making all efforts to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential commodities to the states.

On Friday, the IAF's C-17, C-130, IL-76, An-32 and Dornier aircraft dropped essential commodities at Mumbai, Bengaluru, Guwahati and Leh in the night. Apart from this, the IAF flew over 140 sorties to ferry loads over 200 tonnes to locations across the country.

The government on March 24 announced a complete lockdown of the entire country for 21 days to fight COVID-19. All road, rail and air services will remain suspended during the lockdown. However, freight movement has been carrying essential commodities across the country. Essential services like medical shops, petrol pumps, grocery stores milk booths and online shopping have been exempted from the lockdown.

India's total cases of coronavirus on Saturday climbed to 7,529 including 242 deaths and 652 people, who have either been cured or discharged, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.