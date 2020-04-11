COVID-19 : 189 cases , 11 deaths in Mumbai today

Hundred and eighty-nine new coronavirus cases and 11 deaths were reported from Mumbai on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 1,182 in the city while the death toll rose to 75. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), out of 11 people who died due to the virus, 10 people had comorbidities and age-related factors.

"189 more COVID19 cases and 11 deaths related to the virus reported in Mumbai today, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the city to 1,182 and deaths at 75. Of the 11 deaths reported today, 10 had comorbidities and age-related factors," BMC said in a statement. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases stand at 7,529 including 6634 active cases, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.So far 652 people have been discharged from hospitals after they recovered while 242 deaths have been reported across the country and one person has migrated. (ANI)

