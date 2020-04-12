Left Menu
COVID-19: Salaries, allowances of U'khand MLAs reduced by 30 pc

In order to fight the coronavirus in the state, salaries of Uttarakhand MLAs and their constituency and secretarial allowances have been reduced by 30 per cent.

12-04-2020
Representative image. . Image Credit: ANI

In order to fight the coronavirus in the state, salaries of Uttarakhand MLAs and their constituency and secretarial allowances have been reduced by 30 per cent. "Salaries of Uttarakhand MLAs and their constituency and secretarial allowances reduced by 30 per cent, after the state cabinet's decision, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic," said State Assembly Secretary Jagdish Chandra.

State Health Department on Saturday said that no new positive COVID-19 case in the state for the third day in a row. The total number of cases in the state remains at 35.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat had earlier said the nationwide lockdown should be extended to end the spread of coronavirus. With 34 deaths and 909 new positive COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus cases in India on Sunday climbed to 8356, including 716 cured and discharged and 273 deaths, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

